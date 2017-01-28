Dubai court dismisses request to extradite British brothers

“The alleged crimes that were mentioned in the extradition request [and supposedly those accusations were true and had happened] … they took place in 2008. This strongly proves that more than five years have lapsed and that the extradition request must be rejected. My client did not commit any of the mentioned crimes. My client owns a number of properties in the UK and had plans to build a mosque in Preston City … a member of the royal family and high ranking officials there, fabricated those allegations against him. We have also provided the court with written proof that he was subjected to death threats because of his religion and ethnicity,” advocate Ali Ismail Al Zarouni contended before the court.

In his defence around a second brother, advocate Ismail Al Zarouni argued: "The alleged crimes happened between 2004 and 2008 and the extradition request was lodged in 2014. However, my client left the UK in August 2010 … had there been an arrest warrant against him, he would have been prevented from leaving the UK and arrested at the airport. But he wasn't!" In their defence concerning the third brother, Al Zarouni lawyers told the Cassation Court that the extradition request against the latter [third brother] was lodged over an act [evading the value added tax] that it is not incriminated as per the UAE laws. "Extradition of the third brother will be considered a breach of his human rights because there were death threats against him and his family while he was living in the UK … and that was documented as per security reports issued by Lancashire Police. The extradition request was lodged because of his ethnicity," defended Ali Ismail Al Zarouni. The lawyers further contended due to a travel ban that was issued by a Sharjah Court against the third brother in 2011, he cannot be extradited. "The UK authorities alleged that the third brother is a member of an organised crime group without naming that alleged group. The accusations were fabricated against him just to confiscate his properties … besides the UK authorities failed to submit any proof to corroborate the allegedly committed crimes," defended Ismail Al Zarouni. The Cassation Court's presiding judge Mustafa Ata Al Shennawi dismissed the request to extradite the brothers citing time lapse and because the request lacked copies of arrest warrants and arraignment sheets [against the trio] authenticated by the concerned authorities.

Request to extradite brothers rejected

