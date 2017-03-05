Brake failure caused accident that killed Emirati

Muscat: Brake failure in a truck caused the tragic road accident that claimed the life of a 49-year-old Emirati on Thursday morning, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Sunday. “The driver of a heavy truck lost control of his truck due to the brake failure, and while trying to avoid it the truck that was behind it overturned and crushed the victim in 4x4 vehicle,” an official at the ROP told Gulf News.