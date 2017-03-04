Asian man arrested for counterfeiting currency

Abu Dhabi: An Asian man was arrested for allegedly counterfeiting UAE currency notes and using them in Al Ain.
The suspect counterfeited Dh500 notes and used them to pay taxi drivers to go around the city. Taxi drivers then realised they were conned and reported the incident to Al Ain Police Directorate.
The suspect was later identified and arrested by security and investigation teams, who found the equipment used in counterfeiting currency notes in his home, police said.
The suspect has been referred to the authorities concerned for further legal action.
Abu Dhabi Police said the UAE currency notes have several safety factors, which makes it difficult to counterfeit.
The police urged the public to report any suspicious counterfeit currency-related incidents.