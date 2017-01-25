Afridi helps release Pakistani prisoners in Dubai

Dubai: Famous Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi cooperated with Dubai Police to release 30 Pakistani prisoners in Dubai after paying off their financial dues.
The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team tweeted: “By grace of Allah, we are facilitating release of 30 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days.”
Dubai Police confirmed that they cooperated with the Shahid Afridi Foundation to help Pakistani prisoners with financial problems.
The prisoners were in custody in police stations due to financial problems and failure to pay back debts. Afridi hopes that the release of the Pakistani prisoners would help them start a new life after returning home.
The 36-year-old, who is famous in the cricketing world for his aggressive batting, said on his official Facebook page: “I’m very thankful to the Dubai Police, who have been very compassionate and graceful to initiate the release of Pakistani prisoners and to give them a chance to go back to their home country and to rebuild their life afresh. I feel blessed and humbled to be able to accomplish this through Afridi foundation.”
Afridi Foundation, established in March 2014, is helping build hospitals and providing free education for children and digging wells in remote areas.