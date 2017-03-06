84 fines issued for posting unlicensed flyers

Abu Dhabi: A total of 84 fines have recently been issued to those posting unlicensed advertisements in public spaces, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced in a statement on Monday.
The violations were detected during a recent inspection of the Al Shahama suburb. Inspectors reported that promotional brochures and flyers had been found pasted on lamp posts, doors, shop fronts, buildings and utility-based facilities.
Each violator has been fined Dh1,000, and the fines must be settled within 39 days of it being issued. Legal action will be pursued against those who fail to comply.