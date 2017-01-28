Worker jailed for stealing bicycle off metro station racks

"We monitored the spot for around a month until the defendants returned there on May 18. They were standing beside the bicycle racks at 4pm and it seemed they were waiting for an opportunity to steal another bicycle, when we took them into custody and found a small iron scissors in their possession. During questioning, the 34-year-old admitted that he used to cut locks and steal bicycles while the 32-year-old would keep a watch. They were used to sell these bicycles for Dh150 each in Sharjah,” testified the sergeant.