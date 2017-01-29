Worker jailed for molesting brother and sister in mall

“While I was seated nearby, I heard someone shouting ‘who are the parents of those children?’ When I turned around, I recognised that the children were my daughter and son. I spotted the suspect beside my children … the man who had shouted told me that he spotted the suspect molesting my kids. Meanwhile, my daughter came to me crying and told me that the suspect had touched her indecently. The suspect walked into the crowd and disappeared … My husband was in the mosque at that time. I reported the matter to the police office in the mall,” she testified to prosecutors.