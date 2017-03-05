Worker accused of throwing flatmate from second floor

“Upon questioning the suspect, he said he had a heated argument with the victim who cursed him after he did not bring him water to drink. The suspect claimed that he got angry when the deceased told him that he would have sex with his mother and sisters. He stated that he carried the victim and threw him out of the window. The worker also alleged that the victim had beaten him and repeatedly cursed his family before he hurled him from the second floor. He further claimed that the deceased was too drunk to resist him. He also claimed to me that after he threw the victim, he looked at him from the window and then went to sleep,” the sergeant testified to prosecutors.