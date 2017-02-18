Worker accused of mugging duo, stealing new phone

“I went to the store with my countryman and purchased a new phone. When we walked out of the store, five men ganged up against us in a dark alley between buildings. They beat us and wanted to rob us. Then only found my new phone and stole it. We ran after them for a distance before we lost track as they vanished inside a building. The robbers were heavily drunk when they assaulted us. Fifteen minutes after having reported the police, I was summoned to the police station to identify one of the assailants. I identified the 27-year-old worker from the line-up three times … I had seen his face when he took the mobile from my pocket,” he testified to prosecutors.