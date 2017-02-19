Worker accused of killing roommate

“When I asked him about the blood stains, he immediately admitted that he had stabbed the victim. During questioning, the suspect claimed that he had been staying at the accommodation for a period, during which, he [suspect] alleged that the victim had constantly groped him and asked to have sex with him. The suspect alleged that he continuously dodged the victim’s sexual advances … on the day of the incident he claimed that the victim followed him into the washroom at 4am and asked to have sex with him. He claimed that he fought with the victim and stabbed him with a knife that he took from the kitchen,” the policeman claimed to prosecutors.