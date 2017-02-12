Woman kidnapped and raped by two men

“The two had stopped in front of me and offered me a ride … but I refused. Suddenly one of them came down, forced me into the car, and drove away quickly. I pretended to be thirsty and asked them to buy me water. When the driver stopped at a station and went down to get me water, I tried to open the door and run away. The other man turned towards me and beat me hard. Then they kept me locked in the car until they reached a dark and unpopulated area where they removed my outfit and raped me. I was very scared to shout or cry for help because they were very huge in size. They dropped me back at Al Qouz area at 11pm … they threatened to kill me if I reported the matter to the police. However I told my work supervisor and she took me to the police,” she testified to prosecutors.