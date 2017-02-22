Woman jailed over Dh53,000 unpaid Etisalat bill

“One day she told me that she had a billing problem with Etisalat and asked me to lend her my ID to transfer her mobile number to my name … and I did so based on trust. Afterwards, I received five different bills from Etisalat for unknown numbers. I visited one of the service centres where I was told that eight mobile phones and SIM cards had been purchased in my name. I told the employee that I did not purchase those products. When I confronted the defendant, she claimed that it was her sister who did so. I asked her to cancel those numbers, and when she was late in doing so, I complained to the police,” the friend said.