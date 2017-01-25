Woman bought forged UK passport for Dh25,000

“The staff claimed that when he was doing the check-in procedures for the woman to issue her the boarding pass, he discovered that the passport was forged. Upon checking the travel document, it was quite obvious that it had been tampered with. The entry stamp was also forged. Upon confronting the woman, she produced her Indian passport that she had used when she first came to Dubai. The entry stamp on the Indian passport read that she had arrived on October 11 while the stamp on the British passport read that she had arrived on October 27. During questioning, she admitted that she had purchased the British passport for Dh25,000 from an Asian man … She claimed that she did not know that the travel document was forged. When I asked her why she had paid that amount of money rather than applying for a visa, she said the man had only given her the passport without a visa,” the policeman testified to prosecutors.