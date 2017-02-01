Waiter’s two-year jail term for blackmail upheld

“The defendant posted photos of my dad and me on social media. I went to lodge a police complaint … while driving there, they called me from work and asked me to return because a brigadier wanted to see me. Then I was arrested by the CID. During questioning, they showed me several photos and I explained to them that the waiter had posted them on Instagram … he had previously threatened me that he would. The accused did so because he wanted me to be his boyfriend and lover. He stole my personal photo from my Instagram account. He had my photo in my official dress when I sent it to him a year ago. He wrote on my photo on Instagram that I am gay and enjoy bizarre sex,” he claimed.