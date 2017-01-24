Visitor on trial over raping woman he met at a nightclub

“When I first met him, I introduced myself as an Arab-American … and that was when he said he wanted to speak business with me. He and his friend joined me in my car since they had come to the nightclub by taxi. When we reached the lobby, I agreed to go up with him to their room after he said it would be calmer and more convenient. His friend went to sleep. Meanwhile, we started discussing business … after a while he took out a liquor bottle and started drinking. When I noticed that it was late, I told him that I had to leave. Then he prevented me … he pushed me into a bedroom where he assaulted me, removed my dress by force and raped me. His friend tried to stop him a number of times between but couldn’t. He did not allow me to leave … and when I tried to call the police, he took away my phone. When the room service came to deliver something, I ran outside. Then I called the police,” she testified.