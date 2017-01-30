Visitor jailed for forging UAE residency, bank papers

“They had submitted their papers to apply for a visa to Turkey. Upon confronting the two men, they claimed that they had obtained the papers from the 31-year-old defendant for Dh15,000 each. The duo alleged that the 31-year-old had promised to stamp UAE residency visa on their passports since it was part of the requirements to apply for a visa to Turkey. They also claimed that after they collected their passports from the 31-year-old, the latter told them to go to the consulate and apply for a visit visa,” testified the corporal.