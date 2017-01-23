UAE ranks first in region, 25th in world on Judicial System Efficiency Index

The National Agenda aimed to strengthen the judicial system in the country, and to protect the rights of individuals and institutions by making them efficient.

The Judicial System Efficiency Index measured the efficiency of the nation in enforcing contracts, as part of the Ease of Doing Business report. A survey was conducted by the World Bank on three parameters: The time taken to conclude commercial prosecutions, the cost as a percentage of the amount claimed, and the quality of the legal procedures, which included the structure and court procedures, the management of cases, the automation of the litigation procedures, and the availability of alternative systems.