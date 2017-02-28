Trio jailed for operating brothel from flat in Naif

“I divorced four months before coming to Dubai. I had met someone called Naim and he convinced me to come and work here … I paid him money to get a new passport issued with a new age after he told me that I was too young to be allowed to travel. A woman welcomed me at the airport and she took me to a car. The [Indian] businessman drove the car to a flat … they took away my passport. They locked me there for a few days before they said I had to work in prostitution. The woman defendant was also present in the flat and she told me that she was married and worked in prostitution. I worked as a prostitute after they enticed me to do so and because I needed the money. They paid me Dh2,300 as salary,” she testified.