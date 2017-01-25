Trio jailed for kidnapping worker over plot of land

“They blindfolded me and drove away. They assaulted me and took away my wallet and mobile phone. Then they unmasked me once, we had reached a flat. I remained confined until 1am. They knew that I had been staying illegally in the UAE. Later they blindfolded me again and turned me in to the authorities in Abu Dhabi where I was wanted. They wanted my father to waive the ownership of a plot of land adjacent to the land of one of the runaway suspects,” he said.