Trio held with 3.9m amphetamine pills

“We received a tip off from one of our informants who is a truck driver that he had been contacted by the Saudi suspect in order to rent for him [the Saudi] a vehicle to export banned pills to Saudi Arabia. We placed the 43-year-old suspect under surveillance for some time … during the strict stakeout, it was discovered that the two Syrians were also involved in cooperating with the Saudi to stash the pills in a vehicle. The three men were arrested one at a time in a sting operation. Upon confronting the Saudi suspect with the pills that were seized hidden inside the vehicle, he admitted that he travelled to Dubai particularly to smuggle the pills to his country. He also alleged that he had a Saudi partner, who turned out to be prisoned in Saudi Arabia … he claimed that they [suspect and his partner] had been promised Dh29.4 million for smuggling the pills to Saudi Arabia. The Syrian suspects claimed that their role was limited to packing the pills in bags,” the lieutenant testified to prosecutors.