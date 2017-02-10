Supervisor beaten senseless with cricket stump

“The general manager told me that the suspects had attacked the supervisor and assaulted him because he had not been cooperative with them and refused to pay them their daily allowances. Prior to the incident, I was chatting with the supervisor over the phone when he told me that the suspects had been revolting and refusing to work … he also told me that they had threatened him with sticks. When I reached Al Muhaisnah area near the labour accommodation, I spotted an ambulance … I was told that the Pakistani had been assaulted and robbed,” the co-worker testified to prosecutors.