Student chops off fingers of two men in Dubai

“The student drove his car parallel to my vehicle and tossed a cigarette … I did not react because it was obvious that he was picking on us and trying to provoke us into fighting with him. When we reached the traffic light, he suddenly swerved his car towards my lane and slammed the brakes. He and two others from their car got out and attacked us without any provocation. The student then took out a sword and attacked me … I lost a finger when I tried to defend myself,” he told the prosecutors.