Saudi woman loses lawsuit against American man’s family

The defendants’ lawyer Diana Hamade, of International Advocate Legal Services, lodged a counter lawsuit and asked the court to dismiss the claimant’s lawsuit.

“The deceased is a Christian and died as one in his family home in the US due to his sickness. We request the court to disavow the documents that the claimant obtained from Saudi Arabia and produced in court since they lacked his signature. The claimant manipulated the truth and distorted many facts … she has been trying to fabricate as much facts as possible in an attempt to create any legal justification through which she could have herself included as an heir. She is fully aware that my clients are the sole heirs of the deceased. My clients have strongly rebuffed the woman’s claim that the deceased converted to Islam. They also produced a court attestation confirming that they [sister, wife and daughters] are the sole heirs,” Hamade told the court.