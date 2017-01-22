Salon worker jailed for lying under oath

The salon’s supervisor testified that the incident happened after she returned from annual leave.

“I had been working for the employer for 11 years. When I returned from my annual leave, I was shocked to know about the case. What the defendants [five Filipinas] had claimed during the investigation is absolutely unfounded and untrue. He is a decent and good boss. On the contrary he is so humane and constantly helps people and especially his staff. He once paid for the medication of one of the defendants. They [defendants] never complained that our boss had molested any of them. Before I went on leave, the defendants told me that they wanted to return to the Philippines … I asked them to wait until my return to discuss the matter. They had decided in advance to bring such malicious claims against the boss because they wanted to return home. I had earlier met one of the defendants in the Philippines where she told me that she suffers from tuberculosis. She tampered with her medical papers so she could come to the UAE and work here. When she arrived, she was told that she had to undergo new medical tests … that’s when she alleged that the boss had molested her,” the supervisor said.