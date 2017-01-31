Salesman jailed for stealing details of Du clients

“The defendant was under the sponsorship of that company and worked as a salesman. He was tasked to promote data packages and devices to clients. As part of the authority granted to him, the defendant had access to clients’ personal details like the name, birth date, contact details, address and other information. The security department at our company discovered that the accused had hacked into the details of several clients, copied their confidential details, then emailed them to his private email. The salesman was summoned for an investigation session, during which he completely denied the accusations levelled against him by his superiors. Shortly after the meeting concluded, he called me and admitted to me over the phone that he had copied and pasted some details and emailed them to himself,” the official said.