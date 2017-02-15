Salesman jailed for groping woman twice in lift

The Chinese woman testified that the accused came rushing into the lift behind her at 11.30pm. “He pressed the third-floor button and stood aside calmly. When I was about to leave the lift once it stopped on the second floor, the defendant grabbed me from the back. I turned back quickly and angrily … when I tried to punch him, he moved back. His face seemed calm and impassive and he touched me again. I called the police as soon as I walked out,” the woman told prosecutors.