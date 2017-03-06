Retired man jailed for raping former colleague’s daughter, 13, in Dubai

“We used to go to the beach for fishing and riding bicycles. We became close to the defendant since we knew that he worked with our father. One day, he sent my brothers to buy food and asked me to sit with him in his car. He asked me to sit in the back … I was afraid that he would kill me and so I did as he said. He removed my clothes and did something bad to me for two minutes. Then we went out and joined my brothers for dinner. Later, he repeated what he had done earlier. A third time, he could not do anything because the police came and stopped him,” she was cited as telling prosecutors.