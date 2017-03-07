Promoting sex services on social media is punishable

“We came across an advertisement on social media that was promoting on-call massage and hair-removal services at a hotel or home. The accounts also had pictures of nude women and lady boys. Further inspections exposed that the same person had established those accounts. We commissioned a policeman to pose as a sex client, contact the person, and arrange a meeting with him. As part of the sting operation, the policeman called up the person who turned out to be the Moroccan suspect, who agreed to have sex with the policeman for Dh1,200. The suspect was apprehended and during questioning, he admitted that he had been working as a prostitute. He confessed that he had offered sexual massage services to nearly 300 men for Dh1,000 to Dh1,500,” the lieutenant testified to prosecutors.