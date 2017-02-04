Private taxi driver groped maid in vehicle

“I buckled my seat belt and the driver moved towards Mall of the Emirates. Two minutes later, the driver put his hand on my neck and face. Then he moved it down towards my top … he also moved it further down and groped my private parts. He molested me with his right hand while he kept the other on the steering. I was shocked and petrified at the same time … then the car stopped moving as we had reached a signal. He removed his hand from my body since we had stopped between several cars at the junction waiting for the red light to turn green. Meanwhile, he exposed himself and forced me to touch him … I was too scared to move my hand away because he seemed a strong person. I prevented him from sliding his hand into my clothes. The car had tinted windows and it was difficult for people outside to see what was going on inside. He dropped me at my destination and I told my sponsor about what had happened immediately. However, the driver drove away quickly,” she testified to prosecutors.