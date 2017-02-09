‘Poet of Sensations’ jailed for three months

Abu Dhabi: Saqr Al Shehi, who is known as the ‘Poet of Sensations’, has been sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh250,000 by Abu Dhabi Federal Court on Thursday for breaching morality and public order by posting a poem on social media that violated the society’s norms and traditions.
Judicial authorities took legal action against the so-called ‘Poet of Sensations’ for misusing social media networks, technology and violating public order and morality.
The move comes within the framework of legal protection and preservation of social, ethical and religious values in society.
As per the law, use of technology in committing such crimes is subject to stiff penalties.
The UAE Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012, issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stipulates penalties like jail terms that could go up to a life sentence and/or a fine varying between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million depending on the severity and seriousness of the cybercrime.