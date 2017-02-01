Mum denies killing her 14-month-old son

“Since she gave birth to her child, she used to treat the newborn violently … she used to put the spoon in his mouth harshly while feeding him. The deceased used to cry for hours at night without her [suspect] trying to care for him or calm him down. Once I heard a loud noise in the baby’s room and the mother called me quickly and asked me to bring her ice … when I rushed to the room, she had him carried in her arms and did not allow me to see him. The baby was crying loudly in pain. I also saw bloodstains on his clothes and blood spots on the bathroom’s floor. I once felt too scared when I saw her pressing on his belly strongly,” the maid testified to prosecutors.