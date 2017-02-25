Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from bank account

Police investigations revealed that a 22-year-old Pakistani clerk of the bank and his countryman who worked for Du had conspired against the businessman. The clerk and Du employee were said to have forged an application bearing the businessman’s details and obtained a new SIM card in the Afghan’s name. Then they used that SIM card to contact the bank and give the businessman’s details to change the pin code and activate the phone banking service [for elite clients] and transferred Dh6.5 million to other accounts.