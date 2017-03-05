Man sacked from police for taking Dh2,000 bribe

“He gave me a wrong name and he also provided me with his number and asked me to contact him if I ever had any trouble with the police. During a random raid, my coworkers and I were apprehended by the police and taken into custody. Sometime later, four more friends of mine were apprehended and detained. Some of us were released later except for my friend … when I walked out of the detention, I contacted the [former] sergeant and told him about my friend’s status. He asked me to pay him Dh2,000 and also requested a photocopy of my friend’s Emirates ID. When I discussed the defendant’s request with an acquaintance of mine [who is a police informant], he told me that his request for money was strange and unusual. The acquaintance advised me to discuss the matter with the police … and when I did, they asked me to communicate with the defendant and tell him that I would pay him the money. I cooperated with the police and the defendant was apprehended in a sting operation,” said the cook.