Man loses appeal, jailed over fatal bottle attack

“Primary interrogations led to the arrest of the three men. The defendant was the main suspect … he claimed that the incident happened after he went to the nightclub with his friends to consume liquor. He said when he was still at the nightclub, a group fight erupted and he was beaten up. During the brawl, he purchased two Barbican beverage bottles … he gave one to his friend to use in the fight and kept the other one. Then he claimed that he broke the bottle and used the sharpened side and stabbed the victim in his neck. The defendant said he left the scene of the fight in a taxi before police arrested him later. He said he was outraged after he was beaten by the victim and his friends in the nightclub,” the lieutenant said.