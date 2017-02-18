Man loses appeal in Dh1m villa burglary

“He admitted that they had come from Sri Lanka to Dubai to break into empty houses and steal valuables. He alleged that they realised that the businessman’s house was empty after watching it for a while. The defendant further claimed that they jumped over the villa’s fence and opened the door using the screwdriver … then they used the crowbar to break the safe which they found on the first floor. He was apprehended at the Sharjah airport while attempting to leave the country while the other two absconded,” the sergeant testified.