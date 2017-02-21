Man jailed for threatening to publish sex tape

“Once I discovered that he had been lying to me and that he is married and has two children, I decided to break up our engagement. Since then, he threatened to publish my private photos and a video that he claimed to have recorded of us together and threatened to kill me if I didn’t marry him. We met at work and we were friends and then lovers and were engaged. We went to parties and restaurants. I lent him Dh30,000 to pay for his father’s operation when the latter fell ill in Lebanon. We had a fight and I decided to leave him once I realised that he had been lying to me. He called me persistently and sent me annoying SMSs. In one SMS, he threatened to kill me if I didn’t marry him. He also threatened to upload my photos on WhatsApp. When I complained to the police, I informed them that I had not done anything to provoke him and I didn’t know why he had threatened me,” she said.