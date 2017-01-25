Man jailed for threatening to behead woman

“I stopped seeing him recently once I realised that he had become alcoholic and was constantly angry. I stopped communicating with him completely. One night in July, he came knocking at my doorstep but I did not open. He tried to break open the door when I refused to answer him. I refused to take any of his calls. Later, he sent an SMS in which he wrote: ‘I will kill everybody and I would be happy to go to prison … if you want to save your life call me so that your family doesn’t blame me … I am a member of mafia and would kill you and your boyfriend … I will be happy about that … I promise to behead you’…” she testified.