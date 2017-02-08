Man jailed for stabbing victim over Dh30,000 loan

“I was attending a party that the defendant was present at as well. When my mother called me and asked me why I had not sent her any money, I told her because I had lent my money to the defendant … when I turned my back, I noticed that the defendant stood behind me and overheard my conversation. Suddenly he took out a knife from a folded newspaper and stabbed me. I ran away for around 100 metres and then collapsed … he ran behind me and cried, ‘I will kill you’. He sat over my body and stabbed me again until other attendants came and pulled him away,” the guard said.