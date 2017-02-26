Man jailed for raping maid after dinner invite

The Ethiopian woman testified that the incident happened after the defendant invited her out for dinner.

“He came and picked me up and took off. I sat in the front passenger’s seat. Meanwhile, I was surprised to see the other man in the backseat. The 22-year-old drove for a long period of time until we reached the middle of nowhere. It was a desert area and unpopulated. He pulled over and his friend went out vehicle …. the defendant moved to my seat and asked to have sex with me. When I refused, he punched me and threatened to slit my neck and throw my body in the desert. Then he removed my clothes and raped me. I cried and begged his friend not to touch me and he left me. They drove back to Dubai and dropped me in front of a supermarket. Instantly after they drove away, I spotted a police car and told them what had happened,” she testified.