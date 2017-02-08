Man jailed for giving drugs to girlfriend who died of overdose

“Surveillance cameras revealed that the accused had stopped his vehicle in front of the hospital’s entrance, dropped her off and then drove away. Doctors confirmed that the woman died of a drug overdose as she had signs of needle marks on her arm. The accused was apprehended near his house. During questioning, he claimed that they had spent two days in his car driving around Dubai and that they did not have money to stay in a hotel. He said she had a medical prescription and used the drugs … but when she fainted he drove her to the hospital. He denied providing her with any drugs,” the lieutenant said.