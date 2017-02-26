Man in Dubai court for killing girlfriend with baseball bat

“I came to know from her best friend in Kenya that she dumped him and he could not deal with the fact that she had broken up with him. He used to call her daily but she always dodged him and refused to see him or attend his call. The victim used to share the same apartment with her boyfriend but she moved into my place after she broke up with him. On the day of the incident, the suspect came to office and knocked at the door … when we opened the door we found the suspect standing outside and he was looking very angry. After entering the office the suspect lit up a piece of cloth soaked with petrol and tossed it up. The cloth fell on the rug. Then he rushed towards the victim, who tried to lock her inside the washroom but could not do so as it was already locked from inside by another colleague. When the victim yelled at the suspect, he hit her with the baseball bat and as she fell down he hit her again. I ran outside the office and called the neighbours for help ... I bumped into another colleague in the elevator and we rushed down to call the security for assistance … but we didn’t find anyone. When police came, we went up to the office, the suspect had already left and my friend had been lying dead with a knife stabbed in her neck,” the co-worker told prosecutors.