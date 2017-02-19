Man gets life for killing workmate

“The defendant said the deceased offended him and blamed him after he mistreated the restaurant manager ... he claimed that the victim had been angry at him for being thrown out of the restaurant. He claimed that he wanted revenge after the victim pushed him and he fell. When they sat underneath the building to drink alcohol, according to the defendant’s statement, he went up to the roof and threw the rock on the victim. He said that when he went down, the victim was motionless and bled profusely from his head … his other co-worker was injured,” the sergeant said.