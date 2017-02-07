Man cleared of offending Islam

“We headed to the flat that was shared by a number of persons. The Filipino was the one who had called the police and claimed that he had a problem with his flatmate [Pakistani national]. At first, the suspect said his flatmate had used his belongings without permission. When we asked the flatmate, he claimed to us that the Filipino was listening to music when azaan started. He said when he asked him politely to turn the volume down until azaan was finished, the Filipino refused. The Pakistani alleged that he tried to talk the Filipino into lowering the volume before the latter cursed Islam and said Muslims were terrorists. He also claimed that he tried to tell the suspect that he had to respect all religions and rituals as well, but he [suspect] did not and cursed Islam and Muslims,” the corporal claimed to prosecutors.