Man cleared of leaving girlfriend’s body in street

“When we raided his residence in Al Barsha, we did not find him. Later, we arrested him at his friend’s house. We discovered afterwards that he had been involved in the disappearance of an Emirati woman who reportedly died of a drug overdose. During questioning, he said the deceased woman was present with him and they had been consuming drugs … She stayed with him until midnight and when he tried to wake her up, she was unresponsive. Thereafter, he claimed, he left her before her sister’s residence and left,” the lieutenant claimed to prosecutors.