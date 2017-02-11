Leisure park employee jailed for molesting workmate

“My countrywoman workmate took a break and left us and he started asking me work-related questions. Then as I was about to stand up, the defendant handed me his arm to help me... I grabbed his hand but while I standing up, he touched my face. I pushed his hand away quickly. Then he caressed my waist and top. I pushed him away instantly and in the meantime, my workmate returned from her break. I went to the management and told them what had happened,” she said.