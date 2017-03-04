Jobless man on trial in Dh9,500 restaurant burglary

A police lieutenant told the prosecutors that primary interrogations led to the arrest of the suspect. “A police team inspected the theft scene and the restaurant had been turned upside down … there were papers and documents on the floor and the back door and the register were wrecked. Following the defendant’s arrest, he admitted that he and the runaway suspect had carried out a series of thefts in the vicinity. He claimed that they broke into the restaurant and stole Dh9,500 which they split between them,” testified the lieutenant.