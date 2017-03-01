Jail terms increased from 3 to 5 years for sex workers

“They took me first to a flat where they kept me and coerced me to work in prostitution. I refused from the beginning … but later they forced me to do it. The 39-year-old accused beat me with a shisha hose pulled my hair and assaulted me. I grudgingly agreed after she blackmailed me that she would use the security cheque against me and that she would inform my family in Morocco that I was working in prostitution. One day I escaped and took refuge at a friend’s place before I reported the matter to Dubai Police’s human rights section,” she testified.