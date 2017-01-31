Guard jailed for life for knifing roommate to death

“The accused admitted that he had stabbed the victim with a knife that he took from the kitchen and claimed that it was due to a previous dispute. He also alleged that he smoked a cigarette after he stabbed the victim. The defendant also claimed that he decided to kill the victim two days before the incident and that he had intended to kill him. He also claimed that had he had the chance, he would have decapitated him after suspecting that the deceased had sexually abused him while sleeping some time before the incident,” said the lieutenant.