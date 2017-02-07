Guard accused of groping teenaged girl

“I did not touch her … it happened by mistake. My shoulder bumped into her shoulder as she was walking back inside,” the suspect told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.

“While I was sitting out at the rooftop taking a fresh breath, the suspect came and asked me why I was on the roof. When I tried to go back down, he groped me as I passed by him. He intentionally blocked my way and molested me. I rushed away quickly to the elevator and went to our flat. When my dad noticed that my behaviour had changed, he asked me what had happened … so I told him,” the girl testified to prosecutors.