Four forced 2 men out of car, robbed them in street

“When I pulled over, they rushed out of their vehicle and came straight to us. They forced us out of my vehicle and assaulted us. They beat us and hit us with a stick. When I fell down, they took away my wallet that had fallen from my pocket. Then one of them snatched away my friend’s phone when he tried to call the police. Then I asked my friend to leave everything behind and run away … while we were running away, I called the police from phone. When I told the police that they had absconded, I was instructed to follow them and keep the phone line open to guide the police to come and apprehend them. I gave the directions to the police until we reached Jebel Ali … a police patrol blocked the suspects’ way and apprehended them,” he claimed to prosecutors.